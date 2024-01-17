CA Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:CAHCU) Stock Price Up 3.3%

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 31,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 53,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

