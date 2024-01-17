Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Shares Gap Up to $17.66

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.66, but opened at $18.05. Cadeler A/S shares last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 20,854 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cadeler A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as operates offshore marine and engineering. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

