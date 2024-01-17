Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cadence Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CADE. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $27.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $31.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.95.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $448.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.81 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 11.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Bank by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Bank by 1,212.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 390,316 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 658,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 217,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 47,588 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 43,252 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

