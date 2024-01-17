Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Sets New 1-Year High at $279.65

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $279.65 and last traded at $271.18, with a volume of 252979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $277.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.08, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,687,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock worth $5,176,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after acquiring an additional 713,650,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,721,009,000 after purchasing an additional 195,878 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,651,166,000 after buying an additional 564,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,925,000 after buying an additional 103,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $770,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

