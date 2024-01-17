Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Short Interest Update

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the December 15th total of 6,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.88. The stock had a trading volume of 195,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,242. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average is $48.52. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.87.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,600,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.