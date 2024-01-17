Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stephens in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.65% from the stock’s previous close.

CWH has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

CWH opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.87 and a beta of 2.62. Camping World has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 19.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Camping World by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Camping World by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Camping World by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Camping World by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Camping World by 12,962.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 366,955 shares during the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

