Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,281,400 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 1,203,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 228.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Trading Down 0.8 %

About Canadian Utilities

Shares of CDUAF opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.