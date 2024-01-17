Capital Advantage Inc. Decreases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Advantage Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.4% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.28.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $143.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The firm has a market cap of $271.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.61.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

