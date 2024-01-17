Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) is Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s Largest Position

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481,592 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for 10.5% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned about 2.01% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $53,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,897,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,114 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,634,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,134 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,834,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after buying an additional 1,195,298 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,250,000 after buying an additional 1,021,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,214,000.

Shares of CGDV stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 384,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,025. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

