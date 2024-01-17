Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Short Interest Update

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,330,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 8,070,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $127.12. The stock had a trading volume of 327,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,746. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $134.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.47. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142 in the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. HSBC began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.31.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

