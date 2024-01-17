Capital One Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 10th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.80) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($5.90). The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.17) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.98) EPS.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.10).

Several other research firms also recently commented on JSPR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

JSPR stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $99.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $671,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 4,274,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.