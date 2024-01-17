CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,081,400 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 4,989,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 175.9 days.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CapitaLand Ascendas REIT stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $2.31.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Company Profile

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR), formerly known as Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit), is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002.

