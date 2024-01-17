Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Short Interest Update

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 737,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,582,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,972,000 after buying an additional 229,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,307,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,962,000 after buying an additional 40,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 16.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,845,000 after buying an additional 273,947 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 41.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,444,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 421,206 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 105.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 998,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 512,539 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $22.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

CARA stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $12.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 548.95% and a negative return on equity of 95.12%. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

Featured Stories

