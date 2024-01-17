Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 544,800 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 611,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 6.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 66,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.63. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $42.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.03 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 37.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.63%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

