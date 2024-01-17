CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens lowered their price target on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

CarMax Stock Up 0.0 %

KMX opened at $69.62 on Wednesday. CarMax has a one year low of $55.76 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.69 and its 200-day moving average is $74.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after acquiring an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 294,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $893,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $665,000.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

