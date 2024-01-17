Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,122.23

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,122.23 ($14.28) and traded as high as GBX 1,225 ($15.59). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,187 ($15.10), with a volume of 248,641 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital raised Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -24,020.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,174.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,121.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 463.40.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. The company offers its products under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises, and Cunard brand.

