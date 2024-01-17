Casper Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $541.44 million and $5.47 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Casper has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,311,505,490 coins and its circulating supply is 11,717,679,157 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,310,489,998 with 11,716,712,646 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04731046 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $5,537,757.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

