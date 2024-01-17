CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

IGR stock opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,404,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $46,818,000 after purchasing an additional 361,108 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,776,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,136,000 after acquiring an additional 153,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,768 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 123,477 shares during the last quarter.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

