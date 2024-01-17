CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
IGR stock opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93.
About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
