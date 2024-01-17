CEEK VR Market Cap Tops $47.05 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 17th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0584 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $47.05 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 19.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00019148 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,653.45 or 1.00084159 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012178 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.41 or 0.00252027 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011561 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004643 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000693 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05796044 USD and is up 6.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $3,971,312.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

