Celtic (LON:CCP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $119.84

Shares of Celtic plc (LON:CCP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 119.84 ($1.52) and traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.59). Celtic shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.59), with a volume of 2,199 shares trading hands.

Celtic Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 119.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 124.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.00 and a beta of 0.34.

About Celtic

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

