Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.89

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 1899523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 23,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 401,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,480,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,030,177,000 after purchasing an additional 690,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,327,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $986,334,000 after purchasing an additional 388,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

