Centerpoint Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TDY opened at $436.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $364.98 and a 1 year high of $448.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Teledyne Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,528,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,907,110.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,528,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.