Centerpoint Advisors LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 11.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Hawkins by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.03. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $73.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $236.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.24 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawkins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

