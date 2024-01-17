Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 1,448 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,052,000 after purchasing an additional 105,655,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,307,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,466,000 after acquiring an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after acquiring an additional 635,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,475,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $120.55 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $127.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

