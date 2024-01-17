Centrifuge Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.04 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $37.04 million and $887,022.39 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 522,852,869 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

