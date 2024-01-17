Centurion Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 20.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, insider Roger R. Argus sold 3,670 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total value of $601,586.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $347,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roger R. Argus sold 3,670 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total value of $601,586.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $347,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $3,553,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,843,894.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,232 shares of company stock worth $5,231,987 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.75.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $161.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.19 and a 52 week high of $173.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.66 and its 200 day moving average is $161.45. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

