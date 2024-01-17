Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Downgraded by Macquarie to “Neutral”

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Shares of Century Casinos stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.31. 41,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $130.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $161.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Century Casinos will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 33.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 35.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

