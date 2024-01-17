Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Short Interest Down 13.2% in December

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the December 15th total of 5,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CERS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 188,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 257,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 24.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 341.2% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Cerus has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

