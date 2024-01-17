ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,202 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ChampionX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in ChampionX by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in ChampionX by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

ChampionX Stock Performance

ChampionX stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average is $32.71.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $939.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Stories

