ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Short Interest Up 9.2% in December

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,350,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 9,480,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

CHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,520,000 after purchasing an additional 132,397 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 13.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,184,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after purchasing an additional 988,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,422,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,357,000 after purchasing an additional 426,656 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 20.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

CHX stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $32.71. ChampionX has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $38.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $939.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

