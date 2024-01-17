ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Short Interest Up 9.2% in December

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHXGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,350,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 9,480,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Institutional Trading of ChampionX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,520,000 after purchasing an additional 132,397 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 13.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,184,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after purchasing an additional 988,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,422,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,357,000 after purchasing an additional 426,656 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 20.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Down 2.1 %

CHX stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $32.71. ChampionX has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $38.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $939.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

