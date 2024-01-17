Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.19.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

