Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $481.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

CHTR opened at $368.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $315.02 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $388.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 32.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $508,684,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 104.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,984,000 after buying an additional 617,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Charter Communications by 507.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $132,163,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

