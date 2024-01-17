Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$186.04 million during the quarter.

