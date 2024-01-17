Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 4,010,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 809,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %
Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $156.10 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $160.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
