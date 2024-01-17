China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Short Interest Update

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,133,400 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 2,329,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.1 days.
China Eastern Airlines Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CHEAF opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. China Eastern Airlines has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.
About China Eastern Airlines
