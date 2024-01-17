China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Short Interest Update

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,133,400 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 2,329,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.1 days.

China Eastern Airlines Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHEAF opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. China Eastern Airlines has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

