China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Short Interest Update

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,680,700 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 9,059,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48,403.5 days.

China Minsheng Banking Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGMBF remained flat at $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday. China Minsheng Banking has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

