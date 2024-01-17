China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,495,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,090,000 after acquiring an additional 670,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,263,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,338,000 after buying an additional 874,346 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,332,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,544,000 after buying an additional 365,077 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,324,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,444,000 after buying an additional 71,882 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCRX opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.89. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $11.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. On average, analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

