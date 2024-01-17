China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 101.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Geron were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Geron by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 347,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 63,273 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Geron by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Geron by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Geron Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of GERN opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Geron Co. has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31.

Geron Profile

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 70.26% and a negative net margin of 55,138.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

