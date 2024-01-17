China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $32,000 Stock Position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMLX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -776.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $95,383.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,836,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,324,552.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $44,352.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,531.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $95,383.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,836,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,324,552.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $185,656 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

