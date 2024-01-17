China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.37. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.56 and a beta of 0.83. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $65.89.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $131.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.92 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 2.98%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANIP. StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 22,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $1,174,791.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,010,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,729,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 22,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $1,174,791.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,010,525 shares in the company, valued at $53,729,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $141,089.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,415 shares of company stock worth $2,972,287 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

