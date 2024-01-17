ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.48

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.48 and traded as high as $1.50. ChromaDex shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 14,300 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

ChromaDex Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ChromaDex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChromaDex in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ChromaDex by 130.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ChromaDex by 52.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

