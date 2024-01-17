Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 483,325 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 216% from the previous session’s volume of 153,120 shares.The stock last traded at $10.55 and had previously closed at $10.53.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

