CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:CXF)

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of CXF opened at C$9.65 on Wednesday. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of C$8.32 and a 52-week high of C$9.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.17.

