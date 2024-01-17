CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Shares Gap Down to $11.45

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.45, but opened at $10.72. CI Financial shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 1,789 shares traded.

CI Financial Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.47.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $459.60 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Increases Dividend

About CI Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1492 per share. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 5.27%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 256.53%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

