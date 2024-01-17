Citigroup Upgrades ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to “Buy”

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXLS. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ExlService in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74. ExlService has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.68 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 11.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 12.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 426.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 60.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,046,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,991,000 after acquiring an additional 393,557 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 65,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 16.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 91,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

