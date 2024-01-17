Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Short Interest Up 8.6% in December

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,620,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 13,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 557,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.2 days.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CTXR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.74. 84,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,075. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citius Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 40,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

