Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Citizens Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Citizens Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Citizens Financial stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59. Citizens Financial has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

About Citizens Financial

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that provides retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, IRAs, and certificates of deposit.

