Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Citizens Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Citizens Financial Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Citizens Financial stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59. Citizens Financial has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $25.50.
About Citizens Financial
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens Financial
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Goldman’s report: Can it send the stock back to highs?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat’s Dividend Screener uncovers bullish news on 3 stocks
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Shopify keeps rallying despite downgrades; what’s the catch?
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.