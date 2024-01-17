Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%.

Citizens Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years. Citizens Financial Group has a payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.47. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 62.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

