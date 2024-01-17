Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,620,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,447. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Barclays lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.