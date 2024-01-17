Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Short Interest Down 8.1% in December

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 143,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Civista Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 21.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 82,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after buying an additional 28,584 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after buying an additional 46,686 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 567,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

