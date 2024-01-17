Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Short Interest Down 8.1% in December

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 143,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Civista Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79.
Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 21.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 82,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after buying an additional 28,584 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after buying an additional 46,686 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 567,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.
Civista Bancshares Company Profile
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
